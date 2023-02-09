East Riding councillors approve 4.99% council tax rise

Councillors in the East Riding of Yorkshire have agreed to increase the authority's part of the council tax charge by 4.99%.

The figure, which comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy, will come into force for the 2023/24 financial year.

It is the maximum amount a local authority is allowed to increase the precept by without a referendum.

Officials said the increase would generate an additional £9.9m for council coffers.