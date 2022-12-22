CQC prosecutor Danielle Gilmour told Chelmsford Magistrates' Court that Mrs Jones did not like using her specialised electronic wheelchair, which had individual elevated feet plates.

A care home risk assessment, from November 2018, noted her feet could fall off the footboard of manual wheelchairs, but sections about specific risks and control measures were blank.

Ms Gilmour said she was taken to hospital by ambulance when her knees "ballooned in size" after the incident on 12 March.

She broke the distal femur thighbone in her right knee and a consultant suggested amputation or surgery.

Mrs Jones instead spent 16 weeks in a cast and was diagnosed with delirium while in hospital, before being transferred to a new nursing home in Sudbury.

Ms Gilmour said the defendant failed to "provide safe care" and "to ensure she had the mental capacity to consent" over the wheelchair.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Jones's eldest daughter Jennifer Baird said her mother would otherwise be enjoying a more "fulfilling" existence.

She said her mother, who grew up in Barry, south Wales, ran her own business and travelled the world - and still enjoyed wearing make-up and being taken shopping at the time of the incident.