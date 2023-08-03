Gatwick runway plans accepted by inspectors
An application to bring Gatwick Airport’s emergency runway into routine use has been accepted by the planning inspectorate.
The northern runway at the West Sussex airport is currently used as a taxiway or when the main runway is closed.
Campaigners said they were "dismayed" the application was accepted, after concerns were previously raised over air quality, congestion and noise.
By accepting the application, it can now progress to the examination phase.
The latest step comes after the airport submitted an application to inspectors last month.
Tim Norwood, Gatwick Airport's chief planning officer, said: “In coming weeks, the airport will let residents and other stakeholders know how they can register their interest in taking part in the examination stage of the planning process, so they can submit comments and feedback on our important proposals."
Gatwick said the plan would cost £2.2bn and help create about 14,000 new jobs.
'Robust objections'
If approved, the new runway would be used for departures only, Gatwick said, with construction starting in 2025 and the runway being in operational use by the end of the decade.
A final decision on the planning application is expected by the end of 2024.
Local campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise said: "We are dismayed that the Planning Inspector has agreed to accept the Gatwick application despite robust objections on the quality of the original consultation from not only GACC but also all the local authorities in the area and MPs .
"We cannot see that any rational government could consider approving this application."
