Packages thought to contain cocaine have been found on two County Donegal beaches in the Republic of Ireland.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the packages were found early on Wednesday morning.

The first was discovered at 08:30 local time at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad.

A member of the public discovered a second similar package at about 09:00 at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.

Specialist teams, including the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, are carrying out searches of the Donegal coastline.