Packets of suspected cocaine found on Donegal beaches
At a glance
The first package was found on a beach near Fanad at around 08:30 local time on Wednesday
A second package was discovered about half an hour later near Dunfunaghy
Irish police want people to be on the lookout for "marine debris that attracts attention"
Packages thought to contain cocaine have been found on two County Donegal beaches in the Republic of Ireland.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said the packages were found early on Wednesday morning.
The first was discovered at 08:30 local time at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad.
A member of the public discovered a second similar package at about 09:00 at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.
Specialist teams, including the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, are carrying out searches of the Donegal coastline.
A Gardaí spokeswoman said both the packages found on Wednesday morning are undergoing forensic analysis.
Anyone who finds a similar package, or sees “other marine debris that attracts their attention” is asked to contact the police, the spokeswoman added.