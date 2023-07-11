The company had also applied to build a swimming pool, upgraded tennis courts, open play zones and retained dog walking area alongside a mix of accommodation.

Planning officer Aimee Williams recommended the proposal be approved, mainly due to its economic and social benefits.

However, Michael Pollard, vice-chairman of St Merryn Parish Council, said he believed there would be "very little" economic benefit.

He said: "Our job, as councillors, is to try to maintain a healthy balance. At the moment lots and lots of holiday homes, no homes for people."

Councillor Armand Toms said he was worried that the properties would be sold off as homes if they were not able to be let as holiday units.

Councillor Jane Pascoe added: “Some of those units could be sold as second homes and sit empty for 50 weeks of the year and not create any benefits for the local economy."

A vote for approval was lost by four votes to five. A second proposal to refuse on the grounds of harming the character of the area was won by six votes to three.

St Merryn Holiday Park said it was considering appealing against the decision.

It said the the "vast majority" of its properties were for holiday accommodation.

"Of the land we manage there are 120 holiday lodges that sit within the park on holiday licence agreements and adhere to holiday park rules to ensure they are not individuals’ private residence," it added.

"All these owners pay business rates.”