Snodland sex offender jailed for five years
At a glance
Martin Emery, 64, of Snodland, Kent, has been sentenced to five years in prison
He faced charges of indecent assault, sexual assault and voyeurism - some of which dated back over 20 years ago
Kent Police said it is "never too late" to report a sexual offence
A sex offender who subjected a child to years of "systemic and harrowing" abuse has been jailed.
Martin Emery, 64, of Birling Road, Snodland, targeted a "vulnerable victim" between 1997 and 2005, Kent Police said.
Officers found him in possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornography - some involving animals - after he was arrested in 2018.
Emery was handed a five year sentence at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.
Emery was arrested while living in Chatham after the allegations of abuse were first reported.
He had also secretly filmed his victim, police said.
Several devices seized from his home included a hard drive and USB stick which contained hundreds of indecent images of children downloaded from the internet, many in the most serious category.
They also included evidence of obscene and extreme images and videos, some involving animals.
Det Con Wendy Tondeur, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "Emery had the trust of a child and exploited this trust in the worst possible way, by subjecting her to systematic and harrowing abuse.
Ms Tondeur reminded people it is "never too late" to report an offence.
"We have a team of specialist officers who work relentlessly to ensure that offenders like Emery do not evade justice," she said.
Emery pleaded guilty to charges relating to the indecent images at Medway Magistrates Court in June 2021.
On Wednesday, he was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault, and sexual assault and voyeurism.
Emery was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
