Gouldian finch nursed by hand from newly-hatched chick

A Gouldian finch tossed from its nest by its parents is thriving after being hand-reared by staff and students at Duchy College Rosewarne, in Camborne.

Katrina Sullivan, Head Technician for Animal Management at the college, helped to hand-rear the chick in the college's aviaries after it was discovered on the ground by students.

Initially, the chick needed around-the-clock care, Ms Sullivan said.

She documented the chick's growth, taking photos that show the bird's transformation into a "beautiful" red-headed, lavender-breasted Gouldian finch.