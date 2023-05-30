A pensioner is unable to play tennis because no courts in her town accept cash payments.

Juliet Casciano, from Deal, Kent, has been playing tennis for almost 40 years and said she felt discriminated against as she can no longer pay using coins and notes.

The 80-year-old said she hoped to continue playing at Marke Wood Recreation Ground in Walmer to help with her rehabilitation process following a hip replacement, but it had “all gone digital”.

Dover District Council (DDC), which owns the site, said the decision was made to make it easier for customers to book.