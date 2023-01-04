A teenager has been charged after a man was stabbed shortly after getting off a bus in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to Bridgford Road, in West Bridgford at 23:20 GMT on Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, who was stabbed in the shoulder, was treated in hospital and later discharged.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.