Teenager charged after bus passenger stabbed
- Published
A teenager has been charged after a man was stabbed shortly after getting off a bus in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Bridgford Road, in West Bridgford at 23:20 GMT on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, who was stabbed in the shoulder, was treated in hospital and later discharged.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The force said he was remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on Monday.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail.
Det Sgt Charlotte Henson said: “This was a violent assault that could’ve quite easily resulted in the victim suffering much more serious injuries."