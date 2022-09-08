A tenant has said he does not think he will be able to cope if Stoke-on-Trent City Council decide to knock down the flat he has lived in for 20 years.

More than 10 tower blocks in the city could be demolished or renovated and, depending on which option is chosen, the project is expected to cost between £41m and £78m, the council said.

New homes would be found for residents, but Andrew Walker said he blamed the council for letting his tower block in Penkhull fall into disrepair over the years.

A public consultation on the plans is running until 26 September and Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it would gauge people's views on what to do with the tower blocks.

M﻿r Walker said he did not have a car and needed access to his doctors, and was worried about what would happen.