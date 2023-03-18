The police watchdog is investigating a force's response to concerns for a man's welfare before a road crash that killed him and a lorry driver.

The collision happened on the A45, close to the A14 junction near Thrapston, Northamptonshire, at about 13:00 GMT on 1 March.

It involved a Ford Kuga being driven by Mark Meagan, 52, who died at the scene along with a man in his 40s from Hertfordshire who was driving a DAF truck.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had already begun gathering statements from Northamptonshire Police staff.