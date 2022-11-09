Men try to lure swans into sacks with bread
- Published
Two men who tried to lure swans into sacks with bread are being sought by police.
The incident happened along the Cromford Canal towpath at around 07:45 GMT on Tuesday 8 November.
Derbyshire Police said a witness was concerned the men - carrying hessian sacks - were trying to steal the swans.
The passer-by challenged the pair and they fled towards Whatstandwell.
Officers from the force's rural crime team are urging people to come forward if they have any information.