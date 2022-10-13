East Riding of Yorkshire Council backs new anti-bullying policy after staff claims
At a glance
East Riding of Yorkshire Council's cabinet has given the go-ahead for a new bullying policy
Staff at the authority had claimed they were victims of bullying, harassment and unusually controlling behaviour by senior management
The new policy is designed to help staff who feel they need support when reporting bullying behaviour
It is due to be put before consultation groups, including trade unions, before being officially adopted
- Published
A new policy to tackle bullying has been backed by a Yorkshire council after claims were made about senior management at the authority.
Local Government Association (LGA) visitors to East Riding of Yorkshire Council witnessed bullying and unusually controlling behaviour from senior managers, a draft report by the association found earlier this year.
References to bullying in the final version of the LGA's report were removed after a challenge by the council, though current and former staff claimed they had been victims.
The new policy, following a scheduled annual review, aimed to support staff who wanted to make allegations about inappropriate behaviour at the authority, the council said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the policy was now set for consultation with groups, including trade unions, before being brought back for a final decision by the authority.
'Fair and thorough'
Councillor John Holtby, the council's portfolio holder for corporate services, said the new policy would give staff the confidence to know bullying allegations would be taken very seriously.
He added that he hoped the move would help to support staff who felt affected by bullying.
"Everyone should have confidence that any issues will be acted on in a fair and thorough way," he said.
Darren Stevens, the council's corporate resources director, told cabinet members that staff would be able to email the people’s services director privately and confidentially if they did not feel confident using usual channels.
Confidential contacts would be also trained and trade unions and the National Bullying Helpline were able to offer help outside the council, he added.
If approved, the new policy is expected to be reviewed in a year's time.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.