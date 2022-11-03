Overnight A30 closures for five nights
At a glance
Drivers can expect diversions when a section of the A30 is closed overnight.
The A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross roundabouts will be closed for five nights.
Diversions will be in place from 7 to 12 November between 20:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT.
- Published
The main road through Cornwall will be closed overnight for five nights.
Drivers can expect diversions while maintenance is carried out on the A30 between the Chiverton and Carland Cross roundabouts in Cornwall.
The section of road will be closed overnight by National Highways for five nights between 7 and 12 November.
During the overnight closures, between 20:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT, eastbound traffic will be diverted via the newly reopened A3075 to Quintrell Downs and the A3058 to rejoin the A30 at Summercourt.
Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion, while Newquay-bound traffic from Truro can also follow the A39, A3076 and A3058.
National Highways and contractors Costain are also aiming to temporarily re-align the A30 during the closures as part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade.
"We are keeping disruption to an absolute minimum by carrying out the work overnight when traffic levels are lower," said Neil Winter, National Highways senior project manager for the A30 scheme.
"We understand roadworks can be frustrating, the closures are required to enable the annual autumn maintenance work and we’ve communicated the overnight closures in advance to local communities and businesses.
"We thank people in advance for their co-operation and patience, and in the meantime we advise drivers to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys during this work."