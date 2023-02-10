Witness appeal after crash victim's death
Officers have appealed for witnesses to a crash involving a van and a pedestrian who later died from unrelated causes.
Leicestershire Police said the man, who was in his 40s, was struck by a transit van in Welford Road, Leicester, on 13 January but was not seriously injured.
He died at home on 3 February but a post-mortem examination found his death was unrelated to injuries from the crash.
Detectives now want to speak to the van driver and people that came to the man's aid.
Footage appeal
Police said the crash happened between 05:00 and 07:00 GMT near the Clarendon Park Road junction and petrol station.
Det Insp Emma Matts said: "Although a pathologist has determined that the man didn’t die as a result of his injuries, our standard procedure is to investigate the circumstances of the collision and whether any other events occurred that were not reported.
“I’m making an appeal for the driver of the blue transit van involved in the collision and the two members of the public who stopped to come forward.
"These witnesses may have been driving in the area at the time.
“We believe that one of these people was on a moped, but I am also appealing for any other people that may have been walking to a bus stop or passing through the area to come forward.
“Any information or footage you can provide could be of assistance to us.”