Officers have appealed for witnesses to a crash involving a van and a pedestrian who later died from unrelated causes.

Leicestershire Police said the man, who was in his 40s, was struck by a transit van in Welford Road, Leicester, on 13 January but was not seriously injured.

He died at home on 3 February but a post-mortem examination found his death was unrelated to injuries from the crash.

Detectives now want to speak to the van driver and people that came to the man's aid.