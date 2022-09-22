Ted Lasso characters join Fifa 23

Characters from hit TV comedy Ted Lasso will be available for gamers to play in the forthcoming Fifa 23.

Several players from the fictional AFC Richmond, as well as their moustached manager, will be incorporated into the latest version of the game.

The Apple TV show's creator and star Jason Sudeikis said the move was a "dream come true".

The characters were unveiled in a new trailer, external released by EA Sports.

Fifa 23 will also be the first iteration of the game to feature women's teams at club level.