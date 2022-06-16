A record number of households in the Republic of Ireland are experiencing energy poverty, figures suggest.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found it was affecting an estimated 29% of households, compared to the previous high of 23% in 1995.

It found energy price increases were having a disproportionate impact on lower income households.

There could be an average rise in energy costs of €37 (£32) per week by the winter, its report added.

Co-author Dr Barra Roantree told broadcaster RTÉ that rural households, people on lower incomes and older people are most adversely impacted as they spend a greater proportion of their income on fuel.

He suggested the government “can’t compensate everyone” and should target its support through mechanisms such as welfare increases, lump sum payments and fuel allowances.

The study defined energy poverty as households needing to spend more than 10% of its net income on energy, excluding motor fuel.