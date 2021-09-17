In pictures: Early risers catch striking sunrisePublished7 minutes agoBBC Weather Watchers have captured some stunning images of Friday's sunrise.image source, Iolaire/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThe sun coming up in an image taken from below the Kessock Bridge at North Kessock.image source, Hadi/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThe view from Midlem, Scottish Borders, just before 07:00image source, The Dubs/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThe sunrise from Forres in Morayimage source, Iolaire/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionA dramatic sky in an image taken from Invernessimage source, Tom Deep Diver Rennie/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThis photo was taken from Ardersier on the Highlands' Moray Firth coastimage source, Skyborg/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionSun up at Anstruther in Fifeimage source, Skywatcher/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThe golden view from Haddington in East Lothian