A hospital is due to begin its long-awaited rebuild project after it was allowed to access government funding it was awarded three years ago.

K﻿ettering General Hospital was allocated £46m for a new urgent care hub in 2019 but was yet to receive the money.

The government has now said it can access £38m for "enabling works" for the planned rebuild, and a new energy centre and energy infrastructure.

Polly Grimmett from the hospital said the work would "help to reduce some of the considerable risks [to power supplies] we face on a daily basis".