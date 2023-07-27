Ports of Jersey has apologised to passengers who faced delays caused by technical issues with its new security system.

The new equipment was launched on Wednesday at Jersey Airport, and allows passengers to carry any amount of individual liquid, aerosols or gel containers up to two litres in their hand luggage.

Ports confirmed a queue had built up on Thursday morning due to technical issues with one of the new X-ray machines.

Flights were delayed to allow passengers to clear security. Ports said queues had since cleared.