An MP has flown to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a breast cancer charity.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and following treatment is now free of the disease.

She is tackling Africa's highest mountain with six other women to raise funds for Breast Cancer Kent, the charity that supported her.

"I want to not just give something back to the charity but also I want to do all the things that I have always wanted to do," said Mrs Crouch, who is the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford.