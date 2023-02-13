A women's collective is urging people to donate more sanitary products to help meet rising demand in Hull.

Period Dignity Hull said the need for free period products is the highest it has ever been across the city, citing the cost of living crisis as one of the reasons.

The organisation is also looking for local businesses to sponsor its cause and help raise its profile.

Councillor Hester Bridges, who is one of the women behind the campaign, said "we are absolutely desperate for products" at its eight donation hubs.