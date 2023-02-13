Women's collective appeals for period products
A women's collective is urging people to donate more sanitary products to help meet rising demand in Hull.
Period Dignity Hull said the need for free period products is the highest it has ever been across the city, citing the cost of living crisis as one of the reasons.
The organisation is also looking for local businesses to sponsor its cause and help raise its profile.
Councillor Hester Bridges, who is one of the women behind the campaign, said "we are absolutely desperate for products" at its eight donation hubs.
'It's not enough'
She told BBC Radio Humberside "it is absolutely essential that we get more period products out into the city for those who need them".
"Locally we've seen demand for the products double, here in the Freedom Centre the donation bin has to be refilled every week, if not twice a week. What's being donated is not enough."
Ms Bridges said Hull was an example of where demand for period products was much higher than the rest of the UK, citing "significant levels of inequality" across the city.
Stacey McEvoy, from Purple House women's centre in the city, said women struggling to afford period products were having to leave tampons in for longer than recommended "which obviously creates a massive health risk".
She said women from low income households were also having to choose between sanitary products, heating and food, and that research from Action Aid UK showed one in eight women can't afford period products.
Both women urged the government to increase its support for organisations such as theirs.
Ms McEvoy added that while the government had cut the five per cent tax on tampons in January 2021, "retailers seem to have put prices back up, negating that removal".
"There needs to be more accountability taken by the government...137,000 girls in the UK are missing school because of their periods. [They] need to be educated and accessing products is part of that education."