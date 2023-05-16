The sister of one of the victims of the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin has said her father was haunted by the tragedy.

The blaze at the nightclub in Artane on 14 February 1981, claimed the lives of 48 people.

Laura Millar, the last surviving member of her family, said her brother James Millar, 21, from Twinbrook in west Belfast was her best friend, a loving son, brother and uncle.

Laura said her father had encouraged James, better known as Jim, to settle in Dublin and away from the Troubles after years travelling the world in the Merchant Navy.

That decision, she added, haunted her father who blamed himself for his son’s death.

She told the inquest that Jim had a fiancée, Marion, and they had planned to buy a house together.

She said that she and a friend from Belfast had planned to join Jim at a dancing competition in the nightclub on St Valentine’s night but they did not go.

She said that after the Stardust fire, Marion had contacted the family to say there was nothing to worry about because Jim had told her he was not going to go to the nightclub.

However, Marion was wrong.

Laura Millar indicated that her father was heart-broken after learning of his son's death.