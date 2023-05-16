An inquest into the Stardust fire in the Republic of Ireland more than 40 years ago has heard the story of a young Northern Ireland man who died in the tragedy.

The blaze at the nightclub in Artane in north Dublin on 14 February 1981, claimed the lives of 48 people.

Laura Millar, the last surviving member of her family, gave a portrait of her brother James Millar, 21, from Twinbrook in west Belfast who was better known as Jim.

She described Jim as her best friend, a loving son, brother and uncle.

Laura said Jim's father had encouraged him to settle in Dublin and away from The Troubles after years travelling the world in the Merchant Navy.

That decision, she added, haunted her father who blamed himself for his son’s death.

She told the inquest that Jim had a fiancée, Marion, and they had planned to buy a house together.

She said that she and a friend from Belfast had planned to join Jim at a dancing competition in the nightclub on St Valentine’s night but they did not go.

She said that after the Stardust fire, Marion had contacted the family to say there was nothing to worry about because Jim had told her he was not going to go to the nightclub.

However, Marion was wrong.

Laura Millar indicated that her father was heart-broken after learning of his son's death.