Police reveal four hurt in attempted murder case
- Published
Police who arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder have revealed a woman and three children were injured in the incident.
North Wales Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire at 02:35 BST on Friday.
Police only confirmed on Saturday that a 33-year-old woman and three children were taken to hospital.
The woman is in a stable but critical condition, police said, and one of the children also remains in hospital with serious injuries while the other two have been discharged.
Det Ch Insp Chris Bell called it a "serious and concerning incident" but said there was "no ongoing threat to the community".
Officers have been given more time by a court to question the 27-year-old.