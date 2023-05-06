Police who arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder have revealed a woman and three children were injured in the incident.

North Wales Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire at 02:35 BST on Friday.

Police only confirmed on Saturday that a 33-year-old woman and three children were taken to hospital.

The woman is in a stable but critical condition, police said, and one of the children also remains in hospital with serious injuries while the other two have been discharged.