Jersey residents will be asked to take part in a poll on the future funding of healthcare in the island.

Islanders will be contacted by research company 4Insight and invited to take part.

Up to 1,000 responses are expected, the government has said.

The poll will generate potential options for funding health and care services in the future, which could be subject to a full consultation in late 2023 to early 2024.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said the government wants to do "all that it can to ensure everyone has access to good quality health and care services".

She said healthcare costs will increase in Jersey, and added: "It is only by understanding the views of our community that we can develop options for change which are right.”

The minister said she was also working on plans to provide free GP appointments to children and young people after the States Assembly voted in December 2022 to allocate £800,000 to subsidise visits for those under 18 as part of the 2023 budget.