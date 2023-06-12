Suspect arrested after man found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was found dead on the Isle of Sheppey.
Kent Police were called to an address in Eastchurch on Sunday at 09:40 BST and a man, aged 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers later arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murder.
Detectives have appealed for information from potential witnesses, particularly those who may have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage from Saturday evening.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.