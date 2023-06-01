Manufacturer set to close with 300 jobs under threat
A ball bearing manufacturer which has been in a town for more than 100 years looks set to close leaving 300 jobs under threat.
Swedish-based SKF, which has a factory in Sundon Park, Luton, plans to switch production to Poland.
Manufacturing at the Luton site is to be scaled down, with full closure anticipated by the end of 2024.
Acting president, Aldo Cedrone, said it was a "difficult decision" but an "important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets".
SKF began production in Luton in 1911, under the name Skefko Ball Bearing Company.
The company, which used to be Luton Town FC's shirt sponsor, said Brexit had challenged the UK business but it was not the driving factor behind the proposal.
"To ensure that our spherical roller bearing production stays competitive, investments are needed in new machinery and our evaluation showed Poznan is the optimum site for this investment," Mr Cedrone said.
"Our immediate focus is to support our colleagues in Luton."
The company added the proposals were subject to consultation and it was "fully committed to engaging with employees and their representatives throughout the consultation process".
The Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen, whose constituency covers the factory site, said it was a "blow for our town and regional economy".
"Luton has a proud manufacturing history and I urge company bosses and government ministers to do all they can to ensure our town as a manufacturing future as strong as its past," she said.
"Investing in future technology is key to this."
