A van driver has died after being involved in a crash with two lorries.

A Mercedes Sprinter, a DAF HGV and a Volvo HGV crashed on the A4138 between Llanelli and Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, at about 02:30 BST on Friday.

The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police said their next of kin had been informed.