A scheme to install solar panels on commercial buildings in Crawley is “at risk” due to delays in funding, project managers claim.

Bosses at Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) say they have been waiting more than six months to receive £985,000 from the Towns Fund to begin the project, which has been six years in the making.

A nationwide change in the rules detailing who can receive funding has meant Crawley Borough Council has delayed releasing the cash, as they reassess whether the project still qualifies.

A spokesman for the West Sussex local authority said new rules required “complex checks”.