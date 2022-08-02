The owner of the site of a former colliery is hoping to open it up for public tours in the near future.

Stuart Mills bought the property in 2020 and is also planning to create a multi-use leisure facility at the former pit.

Once areas of the building are made safe, Mr Mills will charge "a small fee" to take members of the public around the site.

Mr Mills said he was eager to give people an "insight into what mining was like" within the next 12 months.