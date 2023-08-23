It is not known who moved the car.

Giselle Manning, relief manager at the nearby Cornwall Air Ambulance Store, said it had been parked there for roughly three weeks.

Ms Manning said: "It looked like it had broken down. It’s had a couple of parking tickets too.

"It hasn’t caused us any problems, it’s only been highlighted because of the roadworks.”

A council spokesperson said "inconsiderate parking is an increasing issue".

They added they were "exploring legal options to remove vehicles situated within our roadworks".

"On occasion we do approach the police for their assistance, but this is not always the case and of course also puts strain on their resource as well as our own," they said.

"The cost of returning to site for such a small area is quite significant, not to mention the impact on others of closing the road again.

"To do this we would need another legal order which can take up to three months to obtain and adds to the cost."