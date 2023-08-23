Car moved after roadworks crew resurface around it
At a glance
Workers resurfaced around a car that was parked on a street in St Austell
Cornwall Council said it did not have the power to move the vehicle, but it had since been moved
Giselle Manning, relief manager at the Cornwall Air Ambulance Store nearby, said it had been parked there for about three weeks
A car thought to be abandoned on a road leading to roadworks crews resurfacing around it has now been moved.
The vehicle caused issues for crews that were working on Clifden Road in St Austell this week as part of planned highways maintenance work.
The Vauxhall was left on double yellow lines and the workers resurfaced around the vehicle.
Cornwall Council said it did not have the power to move the car, which was moved on Wednesday, leaving part of the road unfinished.
It is not known who moved the car.
Giselle Manning, relief manager at the nearby Cornwall Air Ambulance Store, said it had been parked there for roughly three weeks.
Ms Manning said: "It looked like it had broken down. It’s had a couple of parking tickets too.
"It hasn’t caused us any problems, it’s only been highlighted because of the roadworks.”
A council spokesperson said "inconsiderate parking is an increasing issue".
They added they were "exploring legal options to remove vehicles situated within our roadworks".
"On occasion we do approach the police for their assistance, but this is not always the case and of course also puts strain on their resource as well as our own," they said.
"The cost of returning to site for such a small area is quite significant, not to mention the impact on others of closing the road again.
"To do this we would need another legal order which can take up to three months to obtain and adds to the cost."
