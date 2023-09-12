Government ministers have accepted the panel's decision.

Plans for the community bid were first made in 2015 after the field was deemed at the time to be surplus to requirements.

There were local concerns the land would be developed for housing and lost as a community asset.

Chairwoman Maria de la Torre said: "After almost eight years, we are over the moon with the news of the ministerial decision ordering the transfer of the Smiddy Field to the community to progress.

"We cannot believe we have finally reached the point where we are able to move. This has been a long road with hours of volunteer time dedicated to the project."

She added: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take forward a transformative project to benefit Inverness communities which will also safeguard the future of the farm."

RPID refused the asset transfer request because it said the land was needed for growing winter food, such as barley, hay or silage, for the bulls.

It said losing the field would mean sourcing alternative feed, leading to an increase to the farm's running costs which would be passed on to the crofters.