Firefighters who were part of a search and rescue mission in Morocco have spoken of the “devastation” caused by the earthquake.

Dom Moore, Brad Rebbeck, Jim Chaston and Jamie Muddle from Kent Fire and Rescue Service provided support after Friday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

At least 2,900 people are known to have died.

Video footage shows the crew moving rubble and rescuing a dog in a rural area near the High Atlas Mountains.