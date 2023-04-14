Crash couple 'let down' after losing unborn son
At a glance
A couple lost their unborn son after they were involved in a crash with another driver in December
The driver of the other car received a fixed penalty notice for the condition of his car but police said there was no evidence to support a criminal prosecution
Caroline Hunter and her husband Dan said the impact on their lives was not matched by the penalty
A couple who lost their unborn son after a crash said they felt let down by the penalty issued to the driver of the other car.
Caroline Hunter, 35, was 16 weeks pregnant in December when a driver was in collision with the car she was travelling in with her husband Dan in Evesham, Worcestershire.
The driver of the other vehicle received a fixed penalty notice after he was found to have had a defective tyre.
West Mercia Police said a full investigation had been carried out which had found no evidence to support a criminal prosecution and the driver had been issued with the highest sanction available.
Mr and Mrs Hunter believe the way the case was handled failed to take into account the impact of the crash on their lives.
"He was my child, he was our future plans and that's all been taken away," Mrs Hunter said.
The BBC understands documentation from medical professionals shows there was nothing to suggest any direct link between the collision and the loss of their baby.
The pair had been due to marry days after the crash on 13 December.
They had been travelling to go shopping for finishing touches to Mrs Hunter's bouquet when the crash happened on the A44, at the junction with Lenchwick Lane.
There had been snow and ice on the ground at the time of collision, which happened when the other driver pulled out of a side road.
"I just remember being in the car, the impact and being in pain," Mrs Hunter said.
"I knew instantly something was wrong."
A scan later revealed Mrs Hunter had miscarried their child, whom they had planned to name Freddie.
"It was absolutely devastating," she said. "I felt guilty, I felt responsible, I felt I didn’t do my job as a mum."
The pair were told the case would not go to court and the other driver would instead be issued with a fixed penalty notice.
"I just don't feel like the wider impact and the true impact this has had on our whole family has been taken into account," Mrs Hunter said.
The couple said they would have liked an opportunity to share in court how their lives had been "turned upside down" following the crash.
Charity Support and Care After Road Death (SCARD), which supports victims of traffic accidents, said giving victim impact statements before a court was "very important".
"It gives the victim the opportunity to let the court know exactly how this incident has affected them," said John Scruby, from the organisation.
Without that opportunity, "they feel they don't have any say in the matter", he added.
West Mercia Police said its thoughts were with Mr and Mrs Hunter "for their loss and the grief that they will forever carry with them".
However, it said its investigation had found "no evidence" that would have supported pressing charges against the driver of the other car.
Mr and Mrs Hunter contacted their local MP Nigel Huddleston, who told the BBC he had raised their case with the Ministry of Justice and had asked whether legislation should be reviewed.
"It's so hard and it just doesn't feel like there's any justice or recognition for our son," Mrs Hunter said.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.