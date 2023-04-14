A couple who lost their unborn son after a crash said they felt let down by the penalty issued to the driver of the other car.

Caroline Hunter, 35, was 16 weeks pregnant in December when a driver was in collision with the car she was travelling in with her husband Dan in Evesham, Worcestershire.

The driver of the other vehicle received a fixed penalty notice after he was found to have had a defective tyre.

West Mercia Police said a full investigation had been carried out which had found no evidence to support a criminal prosecution and the driver had been issued with the highest sanction available.