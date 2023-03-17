Comic Relief: The charity helping people 'escape' through art
- Published
A charity that uses art to improve mental health says people use creativity as a "way of escaping".
The Art Ministry in Hadleigh, Essex, has been supported by Comic Relief to increase the number of sessions it offers.
It provides classes for both children and adults, as well as doubling as a warm space during the winter.
Allan Webb, from the charity, said it was a "creative space that brings the community together".
Art Ministry was founded in 1992 and officially became a charity in 2005.
It runs seven session a week, as well as outreach services in Southend and Rochford.
Funding from Comic Relief was for two classes - one for children with learning disabilities and one for adults that identified with mental health issues.
Mr Webb said: "We're a very small charity but we've got a very big reach."
He said for those that come to sessions, "being creative can help people improve their self-esteem, increase their self-confidence and generally help with social interaction".
"If you come along and chat that's the most important thing, if you happen to create something that's great," he added.
"We know that it works, it's a way of escaping, when they are creating they are not thinking about other things."
'I enjoy doing the art'
One of those who attends the sessions at the Art Ministry is Dale Chisholm.
He said: "A few years ago I was a bit depressed, my wife used to volunteer here and asked if I could come along - and I've been coming ever since.
"I find it really nice, the social interaction and the friendliness of everyone.
"I quite enjoy doing the art because I've never really sat down at home and painted things, so this makes me do it when I come here."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external