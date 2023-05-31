A man who died while competing in a triathlon has been described as a "loving husband, father, and grandfather".

Andrew Ireland, 61, died while swimming in the Swansea Triathlon on Sunday.

Activity Event Wales, which organised the event, confirmed the death with "heavy hearts" and offered condolences to his family.

In a statement, Mr Ireland's family said they were "heartbroken", but had been comforted by the many messages of condolence and support they had received.