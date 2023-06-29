'Bad trip' to seaside for cannabis-eating dog
It turned out to be a "bad trip" to the seaside for blind labradoodle Nancy after she became very ill and appeared to be having a seizure or stroke.
The 13-year-old pet had taken a turn for the worse after visiting West Shore Beach in Llandudno, Conwy.
Concerned owner Anne-Marie Parker rushed her to a vet and discovered she had in fact eaten a discarded cannabis joint.
"She wasn't dying, she was having a bad trip," the relieved owner said afterwards.
Ms Parker has now warned other owners to be extra vigilant when letting pets off leads.
"Although, we are all laughing now, it was very scary and the outcome could have been so different," she added.
Nancy had found the drug on a walk with Ms Parker and daughter Amelia.
“I turned around and immediately I noticed her nose was snuffling into something," she said.
"By the time I shouted and screamed she'd obviously eaten whatever it was."
The pair took Nancy home and popped into town for an ice cream.
When they returned 90 minutes later, they found their pet unable to stand, twitching “strangely", unable to hold up her back end, and eyes "all spaced out".
Ms Parker said: "I was thinking 'oh my God, my dog is going to die'. I could see the children were also thinking that.
"It was really distressing."
The family rushed the dog to Mochdre Vets, where she was quickly seen by vet Emily Neep.
As her symptoms suggested she had experienced some kind of seizure or stroke, an MRI scan was discussed.
The vet was about to send Nancy home with some medication in case of another seizure, when Ms Parker gave the dog her favourite food - gravy bones.
Within 30 seconds, she had been sick all over the floor - with the smell revealing what had happened to her.
“The aroma of weed was unmistakable,” said Ms Parker.
She explained how everyone in the room just couldn't stop laughing, adding: "I couldn't believe it, she wasn't dying.
"She was just having a really bad trip."
Nancy was given activated charcoal by the vet to absorb the toxin.
Ms Neep told the family their beloved pet would be OK, and she just needed to go home and sleep off the drug.
“We kept a close eye on her as she was very dopey," Ms Parker added.
“She began nodding off on the sofa, which the kids thought was hilarious, and she finally went to sleep dreaming of pink elephants.”
Nancy went blind three years ago, but her owner said this does not stop her doing anything.
"My kids will say she is just such an inspiration to us because of the way that she lives her life," Ms Parker added.
Symptoms of marijuana poisoning in dogs
Lack of coordination
Glassy-eyes
Dilated pupils
Urine dribbling
In serious cases, it can lead to tremors, seizures and coma
Signs typically begin 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion – or sooner if inhaled