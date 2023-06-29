It turned out to be a "bad trip" to the seaside for blind labradoodle Nancy after she became very ill and appeared to be having a seizure or stroke.

The 13-year-old pet had taken a turn for the worse after visiting West Shore Beach in Llandudno, Conwy.

Concerned owner Anne-Marie Parker rushed her to a vet and discovered she had in fact eaten a discarded cannabis joint.

"She wasn't dying, she was having a bad trip," the relieved owner said afterwards.

Ms Parker has now warned other owners to be extra vigilant when letting pets off leads.