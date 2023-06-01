A proposed children's home should get planning permission despite a number of complaints, a council said.

Regional Therapeutic Homes wants to use the dormer bungalow in Greenhills Road, Northampton, as a children's home for seven to 18-year-olds.

It submitted a second application in March after pulling one just before Christmas due to "barrage of objections".

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the amended plan should be passed.