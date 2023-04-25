A man who indecently assaulted two young girls on the Isle of Man has been jailed.

Michael Ashton also physically assaulted one of the girls, grabbing her by the throat, punched her and caused her to bang her head on a sink.

He was sentenced to two years and 11 months for the abuse, which took place between April 2011 and April 2017.

The 38-year old was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to travel notification requirements.