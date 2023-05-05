A fort on a hill overlooking Stirling may have been a powerbase for a group of people who battled the Romans about 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists are making the first significant examination of the site on Dumyat, the most westerly of the Ochil hills.

The hilltop was the location of an impressive complex with a central citadel featuring a roundhouse protected by ramparts and other defences.

Archaeologists believe it may have been a political centre of the Maiatai.