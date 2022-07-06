All government schools will have access to free online maths tutoring for two years to help pupils affected by the Covid pandemic.

The Government of Jersey has partnered with company Complete Mathematics to help students whose learning was "negatively affected" by the pandemic.

The programme has been funded by the Covid Recovery Catch-up Fund.

Its online tuition programme will be available for students in year one to 12 and can be accessed in school and from home.

Director of Education Séan O' Regan said it would be a "valuable addition" to the government's "toolkit".

He said: "It will allow individual students to take part in tailored, self-directed learning to support the areas where they need to develop.

"It will also enable teaching staff to remain focused on whole-class and small-group teaching."

Parents, teachers and teaching assistants will be able to oversee the children's activities and achievements online.