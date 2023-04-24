A survey looking at the extent of harassment and bullying that children face online has been launched by Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Matthew Scott says he wants to understand the kind of content young people are viewing so programmes and strategies can be developed to protect them.

Over 90% of children in the UK have access to a PC, laptop, games console or tablet with an internet connection, statistics show.

"We’ve all heard the terrible stories of young people who feel they can’t escape their tormenters and the impact this has on their lives," said Mr Scott.