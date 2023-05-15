A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Fontwell on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a Volvo car and a motorcycle on Fontwell Avenue just before 12:00 BST.

The driver of the Volvo, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 35-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

He was later released on bail pending further inquiries, Sussex Police said.