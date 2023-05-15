Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Fontwell on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a Volvo car and a motorcycle on Fontwell Avenue just before 12:00 BST.
The driver of the Volvo, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 35-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
He was later released on bail pending further inquiries, Sussex Police said.
The road remained closed for several hours.
Any witnesses or anyone with relevant information is urged to come forward.
