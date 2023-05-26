Fourth person charged after street fight
A fourth person has been charged in connection with a street fight in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Foxhall Road in the Forest Fields area of the city on 16 May after receiving reports of young men fighting with knives.
The incident left three people needing hospital treatment for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
A 30-year-old, from Bulwell, Nottingham, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, and an 18-year-old man have already been charged and appeared before magistrates.
The 18-year-old is accused of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to an earlier incident, in Noel Street, on 11 May when officers stopped a suspect acting suspiciously and found a knife in his clothing.
The 16-year-old has been charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.
