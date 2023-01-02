Town's oldest shop to close after 200 years

Keith Peryer the owner of John Bull, outside his shop in Bedford

Keith Peryer said the decision to close John Bull, on St Peter's Street, was due to his retirement

Alex Pope
BBC News, East
Reporting from
Bedford

A town's oldest store is set to close after more than 200 years of trading.

John Bull jewellers in Bedford, which opened in 1817, will shut its doors for the final time in early January.

Managing director Keith Peryer, 62, said he was unable to find a buyer when he decided to retire.

"The problem going forward is we're not seeing the youngsters, we're not seeing that next generation coming in the numbers you need in retail," he said.

"It's very difficult to survive."

John Bull

John Bull founded the shop in 1817

He started in his role in 1999 and purchased the company from the Bull family in 2012.

"We're the oldest shop in Bedford," he said.

"I'm a bit disappointed it's closing as we tried to sell it without success. It's a profitable business."

He said the way people shopped has changed over the years.

"My children and grandchildren are shopping in a different way, they're online," he said.

John Bull

The front of the former John Bull at its former premises at 49 High Street

He said the building, in a conservation area in the town centre, was being sold to a developer who was planning on converting part of it into flats, with retail units due to be retained at the front.

John Bull

Thomas Bull, the son of John Bull, was also part of the business

Christina Rowe, director of director of operations, for Bedford Business Improvement District, said: "John Bull & Co has been part of the retail landscape of Bedford town centre for over 200 years.

"The iconic ‘Bull Clock’ landmark on High Street will be a continual testament to the quality, style and length of service of our oldest store, which began on Bedford High Street."

John Bull

The old John Bull shop sign remains outside its former store on Bedford's High Street

The shop moved from its former premises on the High Street to St Peter's Street in 1964.

A clock that was made for the High Street store remains outside.

During World War One, its workshop was turned over to the war effort and time fuses were manufactured.

John Bull

On old advert publicising the business said it was in "direct communication with the Royal Observatory"

Mr Peryer said there was still a need for "high-end jewellers" in the town centre as people still like to see what they are buying but for "lower end jewellers there's more competition online ".

"I have mixed emotions but it's a natural conclusion for me to retire", he added.

John Bull

The mayoral chain (to the left) was made by the jewellers and gifted to Bedford council

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links