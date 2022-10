A woman in her 80s has been injured in a road crash in Devon.

Police said the 83-year-old pedestrian was injured by a Volvo car at the junction of Church Street and Rolle Street, in Exmouth, at about 11:30 BST on Thursday.

Officers said she was taken to hospital with serious leg and head injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police added it was conducting a "thorough investigation" and was appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage.