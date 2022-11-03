D﻿udley Castle is playing its part in the town's Remembrance Day events, with an installation of poppies.

The weather-proof poppy heads, which are attached to a large cargo net, fall from the castle keep to the cannon below.

Dudley Zoo & Castle director Derek Grove said: “We trialled the installation for the first time last November and it was very well received by members of the public as it can be seen for miles around.

“We’re pleased to be involved again this year alongside local community group, Dudley Remembers, and pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.”