Up to 30,000 Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Ireland by Easter, the Irish government has said.

More than 20,000 people from Ukraine have arrived since 25 February, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin told a meeting on Wednesday.

Warehouses could be used to house refugees over a shortage of accommodation, RTÉ News has reported, external

The rolling seven-day average of arrivals is 580 per day and the proportion of those seeking accommodation has risen to 81% compared to 74% a week before.

Mr Martin told his party there were more than 2,000 Ukrainian children in primary school and 1,800 children in secondary schools.

Ministers have been warned that, based on estimations, there may be no beds available by Easter.

Ministers were also told some people who had offered to accommodate Ukrainian refugees had changed their minds.

The Irish Refugee Council called for existing, unused accommodation be used to house people from Ukraine.

It suggested accommodation may include unoccupied holiday homes and empty student housing.